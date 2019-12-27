Kampala City Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has been dragged to police on charges of assault after she threw a bottle with the intention to hit self-proclaimed tycoon, Don Lubega Bahati during a party at Guvnor club on boxing day.

It all started well when Bahati hosted his annual money power and fame party at an industrial area based Guvnor club to which Bad Black was invited.

But revelers claim that midway the event, Bad Black was irked with the pretense of Don Bahati who kept showing off a big bag claiming it was full of money.

The socialite then snatched the bag and opened it to publicly reveal a huge jacket that was filling the bag and not money and Don Bahati wanted it to be perceived.

As a result, Bad Black was yanked off her feet by Bahati’s loyalists and dragged out, but before then, she hurled a bottle of whiskey towards Bahati, catching his face and injuring his left eye.

Bad Black also claims that the self-proclaimed tycoon attacked her by claiming she was ‘broke and faded’.

In a video making rounds on social media, Don Bahati claims the socialite is past her glory days.

“I am not the one who told her to get broke, I make my money and spend it. I have given out a car this night, given out money like I promised fans and cut thousands of cakes. If Bad Black finds a problem with it, then I am not responsible for her poverty,” he claimed.

He also said that he would not seek to battle with Bad Black but instead take the matter to police for swift handling.

A case file: SD REF: 02/27/12/2019 has been opened at Jinja Road Police station regarding the incident.

Guvnor Club again

In August 2015, John Ahimbisbwe died after he was hit by a broken bottle by Ivan Kamyuka following a confrontation at club guvnor. Kamyuka was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to three years in jail.