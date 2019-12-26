On December 18, the New Vision went to the streets with a headline screamer; ‘Kabaka orders registration of all Baganda’.

According to the state-owned daily, the registration of Baganda would help deter inter-clan marriages and ease planning.

Starting the 23rd December, Ugandans were treated to massive gridlock at all exit points from the city as well as upcountry highways as we experienced a mass movement of urban dwellers back to their respective ancestral homes.

Okay, we treat this as a soccer game, after the other team scores and they run to the corner flag to celebrate, during that time, you can not successfully count if they are 11 or not..huh?

Yes, you wait for them to cool down, cross the center and before the game resumes, you count each player to ascertain no one went off the pitch, or no one remained at the opponent’s side (are we together?)

As an idle thinker, we now have a very good cause to make count by the way, with the city looking like a bald head (there is nothing in it) and many of the noisemakers in some villages upcountry answering to relatives why they are not married yet, we can start the Buganda census.

Also, this is because every player is exactly where they should be, now we can first stop and make a count.

The rain is also too much, meaning everyone is indoors, so it would be easier to make the census.

The factors all over make this an easy venture actually, we have no riots in town, Kenzo is not being welcome by multitudes along Entebbe road, there is no concert at Busabala, even the girl child skilling graduations ended.

Maybe we could find problems with Mugisha Muntu, who could be deep in villages carrying out grassroots mobilization for his Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Inter-clan marriages are so rampant lately, this is the best time when everyone is where they should be, first to determine those who are not married, then those who are married but continue marrying, then the clans of every one of them.

We have just a few hours before the UPDF recruitment exercise commences, we can do this.

In a recent message from President Museveni, he called upon Ugandans to register for 2021 general elections specifically in places where they reside or originate.

According to Museveni, it would be justice served when one elects a bad leader and bears the impact of that choice. It would be also wrong if you stay in Kiruhura and then vote in Kampala, this means that you will not be affected by that choice.

Now here we are, let us even extend the voters registration to considerable time, in that whoever does not get covered by the census automatically is scrapped off the register and he/she registers where they are currently.

So VAR verdict is that we take the ball to the centre and count the players.

The writer is a private contributor to the Nile Post. The opinions expressed here are not for Nile Post, its owners of the management, but for the writer.