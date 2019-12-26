Police in Kampala have arrested three people in connection with the murder and robbery of a Chinese national last week.

Fan Xiping was on December, 20 attacked and killed at his residence in Mbuya II, Nakawa Division as the suspects robbed him of several items.

However, according to the deputy, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Jinja road police on Wednesday arrested three suspects involved in the murder and robbery.

“On December 20, 2019 information was received from one Zhang Chunmu a Chinese national at Jinja road police station that his colleague had been murdered at his home in Mbuya 2. The deceased was later identified as Fan Xiping a Chinese national. Investigations started and three suspects were arrested yesterday from Jinja where they had gone into hiding,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He identified the three suspects as Joshua Nsereko,22, Emmanuel Adama,25 and Dan Nngobi, 21 who according to the police mouthpiece confessed to have participated in the murder and robbery

“We also recovered exhibits like mobile phones of the deceased from them. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspect, a one Shamim who is still at large. The suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.”

He commended the police task teams that participated in the operation.

On the fateful day, the attackers broke into a Chinese nationals’ house and tied the deceased with ropes before beating him and asking that he tells them where he had put some items including money.

Another Chinese national, Zhang Chunmu who was also in the house, too was beaten and locked into one of the rooms.

After the incident, he reported the matter to Jinja Road Police after he had been able to identify the faces of the attackers.