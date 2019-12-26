The rain was the biggest difference as Ugandans gathered to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Many that returned to their country homes had hoped for a fanfare filled festive season and communal gatherings as well as day outs with long lost colleagues and village mates.

Meanwhile, those that stayed in urban centers and the city would be spoilt for choice on the fun-packed festive programming that always comes with the festivities.

Unpredictably so, the rains that had taken a week without showing up began battering grounds on the eve on Christmas.

“It has been raining since 2:00 am. It is now 10:00 am on Christmas and it is still raining,” Isaac Imaka, a resident of Jinja claimed.

“We could not go to church, the rain has refused to stop, so we have been indoors, the only good thing is that power is still on,” Beatrice Biryeri, a teacher and resident of Jinja Municipality said.

The rains in Jinja marred Christmas celebrations as many residents chose different programs and normally populated hangouts like Sailing Club, Source of the Nile, Rumours and other hangouts experienced a lower turn up compared to the previous year, while churches obtained optimal congregations.

Farther to the east, rains in Soroti plundered the festive celebrations starting on the eve of Christmas, while those in Mbale experienced normal weather.

Back in Kampala, the day started in high gear with no signs of rain until later evening (between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm) when a heavy downpour scattered revelers and drove them back to their homes.

To those who were not yet willing to retire home, they sought indoor fan, in the end, there was an overflow of revelers at Acacia Mall, prompting the caretakers of the facility to lock out people in a crowd control bid.

“Max lounge is too full,” mentioned one of the revelers on social media, while referring to the many pictures showing empty flooded streets in the city.

Indeed, pictures of a deserted city were visible from all social media platforms, while there was little or no talk about music concerts, for the rain in Kampala did not go down until midnight, then resumed at 2:00 am until 10:00 am on boxing day.

In Western Uganda, residents from Ntungamo up to Kabale took the day complaining of torrential rains that failed them move out to celebrate Christmas.

Christmas Calm and Peaceful- Police

Thankfully for the rain, the Uganda Police claim that this Christmas has been very calm and peaceful.

“It has been peacefully celebrated, let us wait for the night, the boys are ready,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.

Adding that security agencies have deployed at different black spots t ensure Ugandans go through the festive season peacefully.