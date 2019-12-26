A police guard at the residence of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral’s Pastor Robert Kayanja has shot himself dead, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Area police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Constable Bernard Wakuma, 30 turned the gun onto himself on Thursday.

“We received information that Wakuma, a resident of Nsambya barracks and attached to VIPPU guarding at Pastor Kayanja’s residence in Ggaba committed suicide by shooting using an SMG rifle,” Owoyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece said that the officer’s body was found dressed in uniform but the head had been smashed lying on the ground whereas the rifle was by his side.

“The scene

was visited by scenes of crime officers and body taken to Mulago city mortuary for examination. Exhibits including the rifle and the cartridge have been recovered.”

There have been similar incidents of police officers turning their guns onto themselves in the recent past.

On December 19, a 34-year-old police constable in Ntungamo District in western Uganda committed suicide by shooting himself in the head over unknown reasons.

PC Ben Langoya is said to have turned the gun on himself in Ntungamo Police Barracks at around 6:00am.

It was also reported that government had mulled a move to have all police officers checked to ascertain their mental status.