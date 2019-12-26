A total of 104 Police officers have been transferred and from various places in the latest changes effected in the Police force.

According to a message by the Police director in charge of Human Resource Management Col. Jesse Kamunanwire Senior Commissioner of Police, Dennis Odongpiny has been dropped as the Police disciplinary court chairperson and replaced with SCP Charles Birungi.

On the same police disciplinary court, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barbra Elungat has been appointed as a member to join others including CP Olivia Wawire and ACP Michael Manzi as members whereas SSP Stephen Ibanda is the court prosecutor.

Other officers affected included Isah Ssemwogerere who returned last month from Somalia where he had served for one year as the AMISOM Police Public Information Officer.

The latest changes have seen nine police officers at the ranks of SP and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) appointed as District Police Commanders for Jinja, Adjumani, Bududa, Rubirizi, Kapelebyongo, Kagadi and Kaliro.

The changes have also seen 63 Assistant Superintendents of Police transferred as officers in charge of various police posts and stations around the country.

The transfers according to the message take immediate effect and those involved have been asked to arrange handover of office to new bearers.