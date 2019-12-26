Singer Edirisa Musuza has once again threw a stone into a beehive after a birthday post to celebrate his daughter’s fifth birthday went horribly wrong with his social media audience.

The “semyekozo” singer has been treated to all forms of insult after he posted a message on his Facebook page, wishing his daughter Amal Musuza a happy fifth anniversary.



In a short message, Kenzo wrote: “Happy 5 mama wange nasigaza kulaba mubifananyi nga bantu balala naye mukama yasinga okumanya and blood is thicker than water. Love you Aama❤🙏”

In a few minutes, the singer was attacked by multitudes, who claimed he was looking for sympathy and making his daughter’s birthday about him and his deceased mother.

“Happy birthday Aama, I love you” would have been enough though! Anyways I hope 2020 can bring you new good memories to hold on and forget lingering in the past. Happy birthday Aama,” Barba E Kemigisha commented.

“Wabula kasajja gwe okolima, so you had to make Aamal’s day about you. Rema yawona nnyo,” Violet Nampijja.

“Happiest birthday Aamal Musuuza. May u live to see the differences between your superstar parents completely solved amicably out of social media. Cheers,” Thaddeus Mubiru

“Era Kenzo had to make his own daughter’s birthday about him. You can go ahead and get a song out of her birthday. Wabula Rema yawona,” Caroline Wazemwa

“Kenzo stop playing sympathy cards again tobiddamu bambi kubanga twabikoowa. With your baby mamas character is don’t think she ever denied you from access to your baby girl because every time she talks she stresses it hard that you’re her dad. Just wish your gal the best instead of okukolima bannange mukama mponya abasajja abatava ku nsonga eeehhhh now you want to start crying again.cheeeeeiii. Happy birthday baby Aama God bless you baby always,” Jani Matovu

“You should have added “stolen from Rema’s wall” in your caption. Learn to give credit where it’s due 😂 😂 Wama happy birthday Aamal,” Magulu Cyprian