Buganda’s Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has warned that the increased duplication of work done by government institutions is slowly by slowly killing the country.

Mayiga made the remarks during at Rubaga Cathedral during the Christmas service on Wednesday.

“The best thing to do is empowering the government institutions so that they are able to do what they are supposed to do but not duplicating their roles,”Mayiga said on Wednesday.

President Museveni last week passed out another over 6000 Local Defence Unit personnel to make it over 12000 passed out and deployed to augment police in fighting crime in various Kampala Metropolitan areas.

Despite helping in fighting criminality, LDUs have been involved in brutalizing citizens during the night foot patrols but also many have shot dead residents in various areas.

The Buganda Premier said because of duplication of the work done by police, it is the reason many incidents are heard of where LDUs are accused of a number of things.

“If the Police fail, they bring LDUs but in no minute you hear they are killing people. When one fails, you don’t bring another. The best option is empowering and funding well the police to do the job of keeping law and order but not duplicating their work by introducing another agency to do the job,”Mayiga said.

He also pointed out the creation of the State House Anti-Corruption unit which he said does the same work as the office of the Inspector General of Government.

He noted that the best option would be empowering the IGG’s office so as it would be able to fight corruption but not forming another unit to do the same job.

“We can overcome these challenges, be it murder, corruption and land grabbing by empowering government institutions but not duplicating their work. Duplicating their work will only kill the country.”