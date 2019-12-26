Children in Nigerian Capital, Lagos were seen on video battering a man dressed as Father Christmas for allegedly showing up without gifts.

A viral video on social media shows about 6 children beating Father Christmas in turns while he ducks his head. With the beatings growing consistent, he takes off his cap and throws it towards them to wade them off.

Father Christmas is identified with the red and white outfit and is most known for his generosity at making children’s wishes come true through gifting and playing the clown.

Unfortunately, for this specific Father Christmas, there were neither gifts nor fun and the result would be a beating from children who expect both.

According to the video, a witness is heard saying: “This father Christmas will suffer.”

A Nigerian website maintains that the children were beating the Santa Clause, accusing him of being broke.