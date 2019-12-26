The World Food Programme (WFP) is warning against potential famine in South Sudan as hunger deepens due to drought, floods and an uncertain political future.

WFP fears more than 5.5 million people could be going hungry in early 2020, and the UN agency on Thursday reported that it is in “a race against time” to secure vital funds to feed them.

In 2019, WFP ramped up its assistance to reach 4.6 million in South Sudan with life-saving support. But more is needed to defeat potential famine.

“South Sudan is in trouble, serious trouble. Not just because of the conflict but because of the rains and the flooding that has hit in the last few months. It is much worse than we had anticipated”, said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

“In fact, if we don’t get $100 million in the next few weeks…we are literally talking about famine in the next few months.”

State of emergency

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been plagued by conflict for most of its eight years of existence.

The country was hit by drought earlier this year, which was then followed by catastrophic floods, prompting the Government to declare a state of emergency in three regions in October.

The floods have affected nearly one million people and destroyed 73,000 metric tons of potential harvests.

Thousands of cattle and goats have also been wiped out, threatening the livelihoods of those who depend on these animals for their survival.

However, WFP said experts now say the food security outlook has never been so dire.

WFP needs the $100 million to buy and preposition food stocks ahead of the rainy season in May and will need $270 million for the first half of 2020.

“With all the catastrophes around the world, the last thing we need is another”, said Mr. Beasley.

“We know the problems that we’ve been having in South Sudan, but the rains and the floods have led to a national disaster and are much worse than anyone could have anticipated.”