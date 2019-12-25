Whether you want to get wild in the wild, or a serene place, this festive season is for you to enjoy at different destinations around Uganda, a country nicknamed the pearl of Africa.

Game parks

One can have a good time visiting one of the 10 national parks that Uganda has this festive season.

There is abundant wildlife including chimpanzees, gorillas, rare bird species, monkeys and many other things to marvel at that this country offers and these can be viewed at the Bwindi Impenetrable, Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth or the other game parks.

One can have a good time this festive season but also appreciate the beauty that this country has to offer while visiting the game parks.

Ngamba Island

The island on Lake Victoria is home to 49 chimpanzees that were rescued at different times from hunters and traffickers who could have exploited them for anything from bush meat, as part of circus groups, and as a specimen for medical research.

Here one can enjoy a number of activities ranging from touring and viewing the chimps at close range, feeding them but also enjoying a bonfire at night and the cool waters of the largest freshwater lake.

Entebbe zoo

Also known as the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre(UWEC),Entebbe zoo is another place to visit this festive season and have a good time.

Here, it is beyond seeing and learning about animals but one can also participate in corporate events, forest walks, beach games, donkey and camel rides behind the scenes experiences and children can enjoy play facilities and all these activities are enjoyed at a serene environment around the cool Lake Victoria shores.

Rafting on the Nile

It is an exhilarating experience while rafting on the longest river in the world, the Nile in Jinja.

One can choose to raft in the paddle powered boats for one of the wildest rides on the planet or opt to be rowed downstream by guides across the wild rapids.

According to Juma Tiri, a river guide for Raft Uganda Adventure Limited, one can choose to cross the 10 kilometre five rapids including Overtime, Retrospect, Bubugo falls, Itanda Falls and Vengeance and the experience is one that can be got anywhere in the world.

It is another place where one can go to spend their time during the festive season and it is worth it.

The Beach

There are several beaches around the country where families can go to enjoy the festive season.

Here members can take part in various games including football and volleyball among others but can also enjoy the cool Lake Victoria breeze in Entebbe.

The village

Many people opt to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones in their upcountry homes and it is a good idea.

Here one can take part in various games but also bond with family members through relieving the good old times that you enjoyed.

The village is another place to relax and shed off the stress that comes with the day-today work.