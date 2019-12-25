Samantha Mwesigye, a senior state attorney who was earlier this year fired for accusing deputy Solicitor General, Christopher Gashirabake of sexual harassment has run to Industrial Court to have the matters settled.

In May Mwesigye alleged that Gashirabake had victimised her after she turned down his sexual advances and that in return, the Deputy Solicitor General denied her travel opportunities and removed her from the contract committee.

Gashirabake was later cleared of sexual harassment allegations by a committee set up to investigate the matter but on the other side, Mwesigye lost her job.

However, in a December 19 petition, Mwesigye has run to the Industrial Court seeking for an apology from Gashirabake, reinstatement on her job and being awarded damages.

“The 2nd respondent (Gashirabake) continuously sent the claimant ( Mwesigye) messages via platforms such as WhatsApp that contained unwelcome flirtations language, for example, one that read ‘Love U’, which made the claimant uncomfortable at the place of work and in the course of execution of her duties,” the court documents indicate.

“The claimant with much effort tried to convince the 2nd respondent ( Gashirabake) that his requests for sexual relationship amounted to sexual harassment and were creating a hostile, intimidating and offensive environment at work and in the personal life of the claimant but the 2nd respondent refused to stop the sexual requests,”

Mwesigye wants court to order the Deputy Solicitor General to apologise to her but also have her reinstated in her position as a senior state attorney.

“The claimant prays for a judgment against the respondents for an order reinstatement in employment, salary arrears up to date of reinstatement paid,”the court documents read.

In an interview with NBS TV in May, Mwesigye said she had been sexually harassed for over a decade and that she had not been assisted by the relevant authorities despite reporting the matter to them.

“I know this is a break in protocol but am at work ends. I have done everything to follow protocol but the system seems orchestrates to frustrate me” the Senior State Attorney said in a Whats App message she sent to the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda seeking for assistance and the same has since gone viral.

Gashirabake denied the allegations leading the Solicitor General, Francis Atoke to institute a committee to investigate the matter.

According to the committee report dated July 31, 2019, it was observed that Mwesigye had not reported the allegations for more than 10 years wondering why this had been the case.

“…From the year 2007, the office of the Solicitor General has been held by five different solicitor generals, two of whom were female. They were senior to and supervised the respondent. This was in addition to other ladies who held positions as directors and were senior or at the same level of seniority with the respondent,” the report noted.

The committee also found no evidence that Mwesigye had been denied travel opportunities abroad.

“Upon careful perusal (of Mwesigye’s complaint), the committee noted that the statement was more of a demand for additional travels than a complaint of sexual harassment,” the report stated.

“There was no evidence of implied or express promise of preferential treatment or a threat of detrimental treatment. There was no evidence that the bulk of nominations signed by the respondent were done in order to procure or after receiving sexual favours, ” it added.