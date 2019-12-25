Presidential advisor on media issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said that former ICT minister and Kayunga District woman MP Ida Erios Nantaba had to be dropped from the government because she had become unmanageable.

Mirundi made the statements while appearing in an interview on NBS Television on Tuesday.

Nantaba was a shock elimination from the cabinet during the recent reshuffles by President Museveni, however, Mirundi claims that her sacking was quite inevitable based on her recent behavior.

“Nantaba (Ida), had become uncontrollable in this government, you can not say she is stupid of disgruntled because she is a minister and what she says is ideally sensible, but in her capacity as a minister, she was not supposed to take that direction, she had to be dropped,” Mirundi claimed.

Mirundi said that when former Libyan leader Gadhafi disagreed with his son, the government collapsed. This he said is the same as Nantaba who started disagreeing with the government she serves, hence could not stay within the same government.

“Nantaba was untamable, she had begun naming people in the same government where she sits.”

Ther former minister had turned vocal, claiming that certain people close to president Museveni were interested in murdering her.

She also made different revelations in a missive that was published by the Observer in October, in which she claimed that certain people had told her she would die like Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Rewarding Togikwatako