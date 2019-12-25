JESA Farm Dairy, a producer and premier provider of value-added dairy products for consumers in East Africa and beyond has held a JESA Festive Adventure Bonanza in which they appreciated their customers for their loyalty as they go into the festive season.

The bonanza, which was a family event saw children in the company of their parents grace UMA show grounds in Lugogo for fun-filled activities whereas parents too, were given an opportunity to participate in some games and competitions where they won some prizes.

According to Joseph Kamotho, the Distribution and Sales Manager for JESA, the event was organized as one of the ways to appreciate their customers.

“We started this event, to give families and JESA customers an opportunity to share the joy and adventure, as well as to reward our customers for continuously supporting our quality products,”Kamotho said.

Revelers at the bonanza were entertained by acts among which was, 11-year old Motocross Champion,

Isabella Blick who spanned her 65 Motocross bike making it look as easy as taking a glass of milk and the

East Africa has Got Talent winners, Esther and Ezekiel who wowed the crowd with their angelic voices

Also, songstress who doubles as JESA Brand Ambassador, Rema Namakula, wrapped up the fun-filled the day with a great performance.

“I started using JESA products when my daughter, Aamal was about 2 years of age. I related so much

with JESA, and started recommending it to other mothers out there, and they can attest to it that it

keeps the kids healthy,”Namakula said.

JESA Farm Dairy has a range of fresh, dairy products namely; fresh Pasteurized milk, UHT Milk, Yoghurt,

Butter, Cream, Cheese and its recently launched products onto the market including Fruit Yoghurt,

Lactose-Free Milk and Yoghurt among others.