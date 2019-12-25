Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese has asked government to ensure it diffuses the anxiety among Ugandans ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2021.

Speaking during Christmas celebrations at Rubaga Cathedral on Wednesday, Lwanga said there is some fear among some Ugandans as the country heads into the 2021 polls but asked government to find a solution to this.

“There is a lot of anxiety in the forthcoming polls. As we enter the campaign year, many people are on tenterhooks especially the opposition and this may not ensure free and fair elections and this brings fear among Ugandans,” Archbishop Lwanga said while emphasizing the Christmas message by Bishops under the Uganda Episcopal Conference

Electoral reforms

In July, government through the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga tabled five Bills in which government proposed several reforms ahead of the 2021 General Election.

The reforms were comprised in the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill No.17, 2019, the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill No.18, 2019, the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill No. 19, 2019, the Political Parties and Organization (Amendment) Bill No. 20, 2019 and the Local Governments (Amendment) Bill No.21, 2019.

However, the opposition also tabled a number of reforms that they wanted to be implemented.

Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba who had earlier been granted leave to secure a certificate of implication from the Finance Ministry also unveiled plans to table a Private member’s Bill in which the Opposition seeks several amendments to the Constitution to alter the state structure.

The opposition’s Bill wants to repeal the office of the Prime Minister and Vice President, with the two roles being carried out by a deputy president.

The Bill also proposes the reduction of the size of government to 21 Cabinet ministers and 21 State ministers who will not be appointed from elected MPs.

Archbishop Lwanga asked government to ensure the electoral reforms are putting into force ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He said putting the electoral reforms into force will ensure free and fair elections as envisaged by everyone.

The man of God also asked government to ensure criminality including murders, theft and human rights violations are eliminated.

He said the birth of Jesus should be used by all believers as a reflection of the life that God wants everyone to live.

“This is a religion of peace.Let us therefore have peace within ourselves and our neighbours. We should rejoice because of the good that God given us,” he said.

He urged Christians to use the birth of Christ to renew their hope in God.

The State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo asked parents to raise responsible children by inculcating into them a culture of work.

“Let us use this holiday to teach our children to be responsible people. They should learn how to work and also not be extravagant,”Muyingo said.