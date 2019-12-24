The former minister of state for ICT, Idah Nantaba has confided in some female friends that this year’s Christmas is going to be the loneliest since “Dadsi” has given her a cold shoulder.

Nantaba who was dropped recently from cabinet told friends over the weekend that she has been crying day and night ever since she was stripped of her ministerial post.

Yet her major concern at the moment appears to be the fact that she will have a lonely Christmas.

Asked by friends who “Dadsi” is, the former minister first reached for her handkerchief and wiped away some tears.

She said she was shocked that some of her friends did not know who “Dadsi” is.

“He is one of the most powerful people in Uganda. He is one of the richest people in Africa and has been a source of support to me. Most of my achievements I attribute them to him,” she said.

Her answer left some of her friends more confused.

“Is Dadsi that tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia?” one of the friends asked.

She nodded her head and said no.

“Is he Patrick Bitature?” another asked. No, Nantaba said.

She told them that “Dadsi” is a quiet but tough person.

Nantaba told them that currently “Dadsi” does not pick or return her calls.

“I don’t know what I did to him. I cared for him but he has cut me off completely,” a sobbing Nantaba said.

One of her friends tried to console her assuring her that if the “Dadsi” Nantaba is talking about is the one she knows, then he will definitely reconsider his position.

“If that is the Dadsi I know, be patient. He does not forget special people like you,” the friend said.

Nantaba said she had run out of money and cannot afford to buy even data bundles and chicken for Christmas.

She said previously “Dadsi” would call her at this time and send a hefty Christmas package.

During this festive season, she vowed to remain indoors until Dadsi reached out for her.

The Rogue is a satirical column that runs every Tuesday on The Nile Post.

