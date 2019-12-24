The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has said the year 2019 which is about to end has been a challenging one.

While delivering his Christmas message, Ochola said there have been a number of situations challenging the security of the country but said these had been handled well by the force.

“This year has been full of challenges and competing demands on crime and safety. We registered selected incidents of violent crimes, which had created fear in the public, but we worked tirelessly throughout the year, after adopting several strategies and initiatives that helped crackdown on the violent crimes of murder by shooting, aggravated robberies and kidnappings to mention a few,” Ochola said.

Ochola highlighted killings of boda boda riders, various shooting around the country, kidnaps in various parts and aggravated robberies as some of the challenges that security faced in the year 2019 but said these were handled well.

He said the Police made tremendous strides in dealing with the challenges and noted that they made improvements in the way they conduct intelligence and investigations but also recruited more officers to enhance the force’s manpower through intensive practices like patrols and visibility.

“Some of the other strategies included an expansive crime prevention initiative; response effectiveness through community outreaches; crime mapping and data collection; efficient resource allocation; hotspot policing where violent crime is concentrated; problem-oriented policing, use of new technologies like CCTV surveillance, DNA fingerprinting of guns, and automated fingerprint analysis. We also profiled and pursued known repeat criminals,”Ochola said.

The Police chief, however, noted that the force working with its sister security agencies will continue conducting “sting” operations to rid the country of criminals.

“We plan to continue with our operational activities in the New-year, with a focus on serious and dangerous criminals, who undermine the safety of Ugandans and visitors to our country.”

“These and many positive results were entirely due to the collaborative and strategic alliances we made with our sister security agencies, like the UPDF, CMI, ISO, ESO and other partners under the Criminal Justice System. We thank them all and we pledge to continue the excellent work together, which points to a stronger future in our policing.”