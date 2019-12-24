Former senior Presidential advisor on media Joseph Tamale Mirundi has opened up about his health condition, saying that he knows someone wanted to take his life through poison.

Last week, social media and local newspapers were awash with stories of Mirundi’s deteriorating health condition, with reports suggesting that he was to be airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.

Speaking to NBS Television Mirundi said that he had recovered although he was still feeling some general body weakness.

The motormouthed Mirundi said that he knows what was going on and he knows where he ate the poison from.

“I know where the problem came from. The doctors said it’s pneumonia but I know what happened and I know everything. I know where I ate the poison from. It was strong because it beat all the muscles and if I wasn’t stubborn, I would me moving around in a wheelchair,” Mirundi said.

The senior presidential advisor on media said that he has to give thanks to God for his recovery but insisted he knows someone was behind his woes.

Mirundi, an ardent supporter and defender of President Museveni, however, rubbished several reports in local newspapers which he called out for unprofessional reporting about his health.

Asked whether Museveni offered him any support, Mirundi said that the president sent a team to have him airlifted to Nairobi but he refused to leave the country saying that he wanted to be treated from local hospitals.

“I refused to be taken to Nairobi because that would be sacrificing myself. I am comfortable here and I told my friend Bobi Wine that the president had not ignored me. I can’t take local herbs in Nairobi but I can do that here,” he added.

Mirundi remains a powerhouse on matters to do with current affairs and politics especially on his weekly show on NBS Television dubbed ‘One on One with Tamale Mirundi’ which is one of the most-watched shows in the country.