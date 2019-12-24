Many people tend to spend the festive season with loved ones upcountry but many end up not reaching their destinations due to accidents.

The 2018 annual police crime rate indicates that there were 1153 accidents in the month of December a thing that was attributed to increased traffic on the road during the month of December.

However, here are some of the safe travel tips for everyone.

Vehicle checkup

Check your vehicle before leaving home for a long trip to ensure it is in a good mechanical condition. This will not only save you from being stopped by traffic police but also accidents.

Ensure everything on the car is working properly including the tyres, wipers, battery, lights and everything. Ensure your toolbox and spare wheel are ok.

Observe rules

Many motorists tend to ignore the rules on the road or else you will be victim to accidents. Statistics show that most accidents tend to occur during the holiday season because there is a lot of traffic but also, many inexperienced people tend to drive during this period.

Drink driving

Many drivers tend to begin enjoying the festival seasons very early even before leaving their homes. To show this, they tend to drink while driving upcountry but this is dangerous as it may not only lead one to be stopped by traffic police but also be a victim to accidents.

Others tips;

Do not advertise on social media that you are traveling or away