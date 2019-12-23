A group of 8 women from Paragang village, Paya sub-county in Tororo District have pooled together money to purchase a whole cow after their husbands persistently failed to provide meat for their families during festive seasons.

The women through their Sacco dubbed Makiroki Ber has been saving the money since January and by December 5, they had Shs1.5m in their treasury, which they have used to lavishly spend on themselves this coming Christmas.

The group that started in 2009 earn income through digging for community members and offering other agricultural-related services. The income, they invest in their Sacco on a monthly basis.

From their savings, they have managed to purchase a bull which they claim will solve their meat problems back home, because previously their spouses failed to support them and the children during the festive seasons.

According to the members, they can now retire home on Christmas with over 20kgs each unlike previously when they would get 1kg of meat to feed the litany of children in their care.

Harriet Awori, the chairperson of the group says that they came together to mobilize themselves through farming and generating income. She says they are invited by different people who pay them for gardening services.

“We have been saving money for the last 9 years. People invite us to weed their gardens or help them plant or tend to the gardens, we save the money for our personal growth and also to treat ourselves to better things,” she said.

Isaac Okello, the chairperson of a males saving group in Kisoko commended the women for saving their way out of many financial hurdles.

He argued that saving schemes by women have helped reduce the domestic violence cases in the district.

“Women could be battered by their husbands because there is no meat and clothes for Christmas, now different saving schemes have ensured people have money in the house to provide for their different Christmas demands,” he argued.

John Omiel, a resident of Paya said he was ready for a Christmas fete since his savings scheme has purchased a bull, likewise his wife’s saving scheme.

“I am already prepared enough, my group has bought a bull, even my woman is in another group and they have bought their bull. I have bought everyone’s clothes,” he said.