A two months old baby in Luweero district Nakandi Night is painfully battling with Spina Bifida, a body complication which makes her spend restless days and sleepless nights.

She is a daughter to a 20 year old single mother Namusisi Jane, a resident of Kasiiso village in Butuntumula Sub county, Luweero district.

Nakandi’s mother said,her child developed spina bifida immediately after birth on 17 October 2019.

She has sought treatment in different health facilities across the district only to her disappointment.

She has often been referred to Cure Uganda in Mbale district and the national referral hospital Mulago in Kampala.

She said she required over Shs 1.5 million to have her child treated.

In her endless effort to seek medical care for her child, Namusisi sought assistance from Bishop Caesar Asili, a Catholic founded health facility in Luweero district.

Medics there informed Namusisi that they cannot manage Spina Bifida.

Dr. Evelyn Mangeni, a medical officer at Bishop Asili explained what causes spinal bifina among babies.

“That swollen part has many parts including the spinal code that is why it is called the spina bifida.The spinal code is sort of herniating through the weakness that did not seal off when the child was forming. So it is sort of coming out, it is the spinal code and all the things that covers it that come out,” Dr. Mangeni said.

She however said spina bifida condition can be prevented before and during pregnancy.

“We advise women always to have preconception folic acid taken and attend to antenatal to have their folic acid taken. The pre conception folic acid is the one that works better,” Dr. Mangeni added.

Phiona Nalwoga, a nursing officer in charge of pediatric ward at Bishop Asili raised a serious concern as most women don’t labor to take their children for treatment in time especially those with malaria.

For Namusisi, it is double jeopardy.

Her husband who was a causal village laborer left her when he realized that the condition of the baby was worsening.

To assist Namusisi in any way call Josephine Wanyana on 0759-593493.