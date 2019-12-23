Senior Commissioner of Police Wilson Omoding has been elected as the new chairperson for the Police Exodus Sacco.

The newly elected leadership of the Sacco on Monday took office at a function held at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

Speaking at the function, the Joint Chief of Staff, Brig. Jack Basasumba warned the new leaders against serving their own interests while managing the police Sacco.

“Be honest and patriotic because we have a lot of confidence and trust in you. We shall always be there in a case of any strategic guidance so that you serve for the betterment and transformation of the Exodus Sacco because police officers have a lot of hopes in you. Don’t let them down,” Bakasumba said.

“Always keep the members informed about whatever you are doing because we must change the negative public opinion about the Sacco.”

He said the police management will do whatever is in its means to ensure the Sacco is moved forward.

Last month’s Police Council resolved that the chairperson of the Sacco should be at the rank of Commission of Police and therefore, all police officers who had applied to contest for the position of the chairperson of the Sacco had their applications trashed by the steering committee and received new ones.

A number of police officers have always complained over the manner in which the Exodus Sacco is being run and early this year, there was a scuffle at its headquarters in Naguru as thousands of officers from various parts of the country tried to access their savings.

In the past, the Police Sacco that started in 2007 had nine regional centres in Masaka, Mbarara, Moroto, Gulu, Mbale, Hoima, Arua. Lira and Kabarole but these are no longer operating and officers from all over the country are supposed to come to its headquarters to withdraw their savings.

This has always created chaos at Naguru like it was witnessed early this year towards Easter when officers came to collect their festive packages.

A number of them were left cursing the management of the Sacco after returning home empty-handed, on top of using huge sums of money in transport to and from Naguru.

AIGP Asan Kasingye recently said the way the Sacco was being handled had seen some officers lose faith in it.

“It has led some members to lose faith in the Sacco. The process to sort management of the Sacco has been ongoing and we are to brief the Police Council,” Kasingye said last month.

The Police Council subsequently appointed a nine-member steering committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti to revive the Sacco whose glory had faded.