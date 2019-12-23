President Museveni has asked Ugandans not to worry of any security incidents as they go about merry making during the festive season.

This was contained in his festive season message released on Monday morning.

“The police and other sister agencies are on alert to ensure law and order but you should do your part as a responsible citizen,”Museveni said in the message.

He, however, urged Ugandans to enjoy the festive season responsibly so as to avoid being victims of circumstances that may rise up during the celebrations.

“Christmas is a season of celebration but also reflection. As you embark on festivities, my call to you is to do so responsibly.”

In the past, there have been various incidents of insecurity in several parts of the country including murders, thefts and accidents.

However, according to Museveni, these should be avoided for everyone to enjoy peacefully.

He is, however, expected to take the country into an account of the year 2019 before preparing for the forthcoming year.