A man in Kenya has released five new commandments claiming they were dumped at his house by Jesus Himself.

Francis Ouma, aged 73, a resident of Busia County in an interview with the BBC Swahili claimed that God told him to build a cave, and in that specific cave, Jesus deposited him the five commandments, a revised copy at that.

According to Ouma, God told him to construct this cave and he has been on the job since 1967.

“I started building this house in February 1967 around 12 noon. God gave me the map through a dream. He instructed me to build this building. Not that I dreamt…No, it was God himself who brought the map to me,” he told BBC.

The cave housing over 24 rooms came to a standstill when Ouma ran out cash and he decided to take on a night watchman job in Eldoret for at least 15 years.

It is in this same house that Ouma claims Jesus dropped him a revised copy of five commandments to share with the world. He claims this is because people had long disobeyed and forgotten the initial 10 commandments.

“I woke up one morning, and I found the commandments down on the floor here. There is no other person except Jesus himself who brought those commandments. He said that because people had disobeyed and forgotten the original 10 commandments, then these five should be used,” he said in Swahili.

The five commandments according to Ouma include;