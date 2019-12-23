Parliament of Uganda had a good year in 2019 with the major highlight being the successful hosting of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).According to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the well-attended event held from 23 to 29 September 2019 attracted a lot of debate that focused on improving the Commonwealth states, and was overall, good for Uganda.

“The delegates gave us very good feedback and many have written to commend Parliament and individual officers who worked with them including those from security agencies,” said Kadaga.

She also said that the EAC games that concluded Parliament’s major events were well attended by Speakers and Members of Parliament from the East African region, which was a good step in promoting regional integration.

Kadaga made the remarks while addressing a media briefing on the performance of Parliament in 2019 on Friday, 20 December 2019

The Speaker commended MPs for the improved legislative performance in the year where 107 sittings were held, 22 bills passed and 11 loan requests considered.

“I am happy that Members have continued to play their representative role raising issues on the floor. They have raised 213 questions during debate and 252 questions during Prime Minister’s question time,” Kadaga added.

She added that of the 22 bills that have been passed, the Sugar Bill remains in discussion in the public domain as it awaits assent by the President.

The Speaker added that government presented five Bills on electoral reforms in July 2019, which she said will have an impact on Uganda’s electoral laws.

She said that the reports from the Committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will be handled as first business when the House returns from recess.

“I am happy that the government has responded to my numerous calls to present the reforms. We, however, still do not have the much anticipated constitutional amended proposals and I do not think there is a process to amend the Constitution as of now,” Kadaga said.

She said MPs had also rejected a Government proposal to construct a dam on Murchison Falls, and added that she would invite the president to come and address Parliament on the topic of brutality of the UPDF on the waters and other places.

Parliament will resume plenary sittings on Tuesday, 07 January 2020.