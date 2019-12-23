The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has said the force will continue with its operations to rid the country of any groups of criminals that would want to cause mayhem during the festive season.

In his Christmas message, Ochola said in this year, there have been a number of security challenges in the country but noted these have been tackled, noting that they will continue with operations to weed them out.

“We registered selected incidents of violent crimes which had created fear in the public but we worked tirelessly throughout the year after adopting several initiatives and strategies that helped crack down on criminals,”Ochola said.

“We plan to continue with our operational activities throughout the festive season with a focus on serious and dangerous criminals who undermine the safety of Ugandans and visitors to our country.”

The police chief also noted that as they intensified operations in the third quarter of the year targeting suspected criminals, they will not cease the fire until all of them are apprehended and their groups disbanded.

Warns public

The Inspector-General of Police, however, warned members of the public to be vigilant and security cautious during the festive season to avoid being victims of the crime incidents that may occur in their areas.

“As we ready ourselves to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year, let us be mindful about opportunistic criminals out there who would wish to take advantage of the slightest opportunity to rob or steal what you have worked for throughout the year.”

He however says police working with other security agencies including the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Internal Security Organisation, External Security Organisation and other partners will continue with their joint operations aimed at combating insecurity in the country.

Ochola adds that they will use several capabilities including CCTV cameras among others to be able to secure the country during the festive season.

Ochola’s message comes a few days to Christmas on Wednesday but also as the festive season that will go up to next year is ushered in.

However, during such periods of merrymaking, many people tend to relax and give a chance to criminals to strike when everyone has lost their guard.