For time immemorial, tiles and terrazzo floors have been the most widely used form of flooring finishing for different types of houses. These took over from red oxide which had taken over from plain cement finishing older generations started with.

Now to combine design, durability and low costs, the industry has evolved to introduce epoxy floors which offer a new and better flooring system with a durability of over 40 years.

Nile Post together with our building partners, First Village Technical and Construction Company take a look at the epoxy flooring system and how best it can fit in your system.

What is Epoxy

Epoxy is a thermosetting resin which is applied as a protective and decorative coating over concrete floors. The durable and robust nature of epoxy makes it a desirable option for various flooring applications.

Why epoxy

Epoxy has no seams, joints, cracks, pores, and gaps. This means the floor is totally immune to any kind of dirt, dust, water, and chemical hence no regular cleaning and mopping the floor is required.

Once Epoxy has been converted to a solid polymer, it becomes incredibly strong and prevents a chemical break down and it protects the underlying concrete from moisture, stains, grease, and cracks.

Also, epoxy flooring is easy and quick to be installed which means less time shafting down production for installation.

Once the concrete has the epoxy coating, it is no longer porous since its sealed and it is, therefore, easier to clean.

Epoxy coatings are usually available in an array of colours, patterns, and designs to fit your specific style and desire.

Epoxy floors can survive continued exposure to potent chemicals which is perfect for warehouses, factories, plant hotels and hospitals which may be exposed to such materials.

Epoxy is resistant to SLIPPAGE, temperature, extreme impact and even fire. Maintaining both safety if your family and building.

Typically, which gloss option for coatings can be provided which improves lighting in your house or building to a significant degree due to reflection.

How durable?

Epoxy lasts longer and easy to clean. Concrete floors coated with Epoxy resist considerable wear hence no repairs needed.

When to apply epoxy

This is usually installed after the floor spreading (ekipande). You don’t have to first put tiles or cementing the floor.

Epoxy requires a clean and slightly porous surface to adhere properly.

The epoxy may bond to a sealed or polished concrete spread. The concrete must be fully cured before applying epoxy floor coating.

It is important to patch and repair major cracks and chips in the concrete surface.

Also, epoxy can also be used on tiles