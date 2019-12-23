The Ministry of Health has warned Ugandans to be on alert as they enjoy the festive season because of increased cases of Ebola in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a joint statement, the Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng and Yonas Tegegn Woldermariam, the World Health Organisation representative in Uganda, there is need for extra caution during the forthcoming festivities to avoid catching the Ebola virus because there have been at least 55 new confirmed cases in the nearby DRC.

“It is still important to note that the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak is still ongoing in the Democratic Republic of Congo ad as such, Uganda remains at risk due to its proximity to not only DRC but the affected areas including Beni, Mabalako, Mandima and Oicha,”the statement reads.

“Since December 1,2019, about 55 new confirmed cases have been recorded and this represents a substantial increase compared to the average of seven confirmed cases in November.”

Most of these areas in DRC are far from Uganda. For example, Beni is at least 500km from the Ugandan border.

The Health Minister says Uganda has 24 districts bordering DRC and that these should observe utmost vigilance during the festive season.

Uganda prepared

According to the statement, there is no Ebola outbreak in Uganda but the country remains on high alert to ensure there is no importation of the virus to the country.

Over 2000 Congolese enter Uganda at various points on a market day but according to the statement, screening will cater for all these.

“Screening at points of entry continues in high-risk districts and Entebbe International Airport. So far, a total of eight million travellers have been screened. The public is thus requested not to panic because the Ministry of Health is prepared to control and contain Ebola, should it cross to Uganda.”

“We appeal to Ugandans to remain vigilant and alert during and after the festive season.”

Ugandans have been warned against hugging, handshaking, mass gatherings and also observe infection, prevention and control practices including washing of hands with soap and clean water always.

Uganda has been at the forefront of fighting the Ebola virus in the region for many years