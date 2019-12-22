Kampala night revellers flocked the industrial area based club night spot Guvnor for the last edition of the Singleton Snap off which was graced by UK based artiste artiste Thyra Banks popularly known as Ms Banks.

Clad in a white shirt dress and red hair to compliment her look ,Ms Banks kicked off the night with an electrifying performance. From no wahala , phoney, wifey things ,snack to the crowd’s favourite Back it up she didn’t disappoint.

In Back up ,the versatile musician showed off how her voice can stretch and sing, in this performance Ms Banks also showcased her dancing skills that got the crowd wild.

The sensational rapper’s lyrics were more extravaganza than they are in the recorded version, which added to the joyfulness of her performance and excited her fans that had swarmed the dance floor.

Ms Bank’s performance was one of the best Snap Off episodes, however it was her connection and zeal to ensure her fans were kept entertained that made the night magical.

“Tonight we created memories, the turn up was amazing , Ms Banks made the last Snap edition this year remarkable”, said Annette Nakiyaga Head of Luxury Portfolio, UBL

Kampala’s finest DJs selector Jay,DJ Bryan,DJ dash,DJ Simple kept the house entertained .