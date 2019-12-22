It was a moment to savour about on Friday night as journalists broke off their daily hustles to loosen as they ended the year at the second annual media dinner held at Hotel African in Kampala.

Dubbed “Mukulike embooko” literally translated as “thanks for bracing the canes” the media was meant for members of the fourth estate to celebrate the achievements in the outgoing year, take lessons from it but also reflect on the forthcoming year.

The event was colourful as journalists from all corners of the country blended, laughed, wined, ate and above all connected as a way of saying goodbye to the year, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Julius Mucunguzi, the Communications Advisor to the Prime Minister who represented the outgoing minister for Information and National Guidance, Frank Tumwebaze applauded journalists for organizing a successful event but above all, showing solidarity.

“I applaud the organisers for this initiative. We thank you for this level of organisation as many said journalists can never be organized,”Mucunguzi said.

“This is a big challenge to other professions. Platforms like this give you an opportunity to network across the board.”

Mucunguzi underscored the role of the media, noting that journalists play a very important role of being watchdogs for many.

He urged that the initiative of solidarity by journalists should be more emphasized and this way, he said, they would help in building the country.

“We are very proud of what you do. Unlike other platforms, you check all the three other arms of government and we salute you. I would like to see this initiative grow from strength to strength.”

The Communications Advisor to the Prime Minister said government will always be ready to partner with members of the fourth estate to help in the development of the country.

The deputy spokesperson for the Electoral Commission, Paul Bukenya applauded journalists for the role they play in informing the public but urged them on professionalism.

He warned that the forthcoming two years will see many trials and tribulations for journalists but urged that they should be ready to act professional.

A number of journalists “drowned” in the free Nile Special beers, courtesy of sponsors Nile Breweries Limited.

The night was crowned with a performance from Afro-soul musician cum instrumentalist, Kenneth Mugabi whose music left many, especially female journalists yearning for more of it.