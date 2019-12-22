President Museveni has passed out another batch of Local Defence Unit personnel to augment police in helping fight insecurity.

The function was held at the Kaweweta Recruits Training School in Nakaseke district on Saturday.

Museveni hailed the LDU personnel for the great work in fighting insecurity in various areas where they have been deployed noting that some people wanted to use insecurity to undermine the country’s progress.

“I thank the UPDF for a good infrastructure of training. We are doing all these in order to immunise ourselves against any insecurity,” Museveni said.

The president said he was happy with the enthusiasm exhibited by Ugandans by joining LDUs to help in the fight against criminality in large numbers adding that Uganda has a large quality human resource due to good education system.

He added that there were 69 University graduates, 340 diploma holders and over 600 S.6 certificate holders among the LDUs.

The Commander-in-Chief welcomed more of such good quality human resource into the armed forces saying they are easier to train and add value to the overall security infrastructure of the country.

President Museveni urged the newly passed out personnel to be ready for further training for their career progression.

“Continuously develop your skills because the future is bright if you know what to do,” he said, adding that preservation of a soldier’s health is another lifetime requirement from each individual soldier.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi noted that the training aimed at boosting the security of Uganda and implored the graduands to maintain discipline and put the country above self.

Brig Gen JR Ruheesi, the Commandant of Kaweweta Recruits Training School praised both the UPDF leadership and the local community for embracing the program.

The newly trained personnel are 6376 and were drawn from mainly the central and eastern parts of Uganda.

The latest development brings to over 12000, the total number of Local Defence Personnel trained to augment police in fighting criminality, after a total of 6000 were earlier passed out in March and are already deployed in various parts of the country.