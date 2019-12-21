The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has given assurances that government is doing all it can to provide relief assistance to the areas affected by natural disasters caused by recent heavy rains around the country.

Rugunda was speaking during the handover of Shs 180 million donation by Coca Cola Uganda to help in relief efforts.

He called upon other corporate companies to come in and boost government efforts towards disaster relief.

He also urged the public to protect the environment from all possible damages which can lead to degradation.

“We should not cause more environmental damage because when the environment get furious, angry, it’s reaction is devastating hence leading to the loss of lives,” he said.

He noted that practices of exposing environment can lead to water borne diseases which can equally claim the lives of people in the country.

“More lives are lost because of water borne diseases which are coming as a result of exposure, “he said.

He said the government is in the final stage of relocating 241 households from those affected areas.

As one way of helping such affected communities, Coca Cola Uganda has come out to donate 180m towards the relief of the support of those affected districts.

Melkamu Abebe, the managing director Coca Cola Uganda said it is a very hard time for those communities who were greatly affected by floods and it’s time for private sectors to come out and give a hand in providing relief.

“We strongly believe that infrastructure damage that occurred because of heavy rain is a burden to the government so that is very important for the private sectors to come in and support our communities, “he said.