The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) in partnership with Team Africa have started the project of constructing shelters for the elderly Muslims.

The project will also look at providing clean and safe water for elders in different parts of the country.

The first beneficiary of this project is the 80 years old Sheikh Sulaiman Walusimbi from Kiboga district who was awarded a house, water tank and other household utensils.

While officiating at the handover ceremony, the 2nd deputy mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waisswa said that elderly Muslims have been neglected for so long time ,so it’s the right time for all the focus to put on them.

He said this is one of the reasons why UMSC decided to partner with Team Africa, a non government organisation that provides service to elderly as the token of appreciation for their service during their active years.

Sheikh Waisswa also said that the project will be rolled out in different districts across the country so that the lives of elders living in those areas are improved in one way or another.

The managing director Team Africa Abdallah Byabasaija said that most projects in the country mostly focus on women, youth and children forgetting that even elders are vulnerable people.

He said for that matter ,the organisation decided to initiate projects that will also support the elderly people across the country.

Kiboga district is the first beneficiary of this project however it will be extended to other parts of the nation.