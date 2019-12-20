Three goals were enough to see Uganda beat Eritrea in the finals to lift their 15th CECAFA title in a game held at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday afternoon.

Proline sensational midfielder, Bright Anukani, Mustafa Kizza and Joel Madondo were all on target as the hosts demolished the horn of African country for the second time in the same tournament after beating them earlier in their group A clash.

Anukani opened the score in the 32nd minute off an Allan Okello pass to send the Ugandan fans who had been kept waiting for a goal for long.

In the second half, KCCA FC defender, Mustafa Kizza and Joel Madondo each scored once to ensure the hosts took the three points but also lifted the trophy.

Speaking shortly after the game, Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry said he was proud of the team that ensured he won the first silverware for Uganda .

“The boys have really been amazing throughout the tournament. They have played six games in 12 days and managed to win all of them. I am very pleased with the performance,” McKinstry said.

The Northern Irishman said the tournament will go a long way in being a stepping stone for greater heights for the Cranes team under his leadership.

“The last few months have seen steady improvement, and this is one more step in developing for future success.”

This was Uganda’s 15th CECAFA title, having previously won it in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

CECAFA 2019

Champions: Uganda

Runners up: Eritrea

Third place: Kenya

Most Valuable Player: Robel Teklemichael(Eritrea)

Best goalkeeper: Charles Lukwago(Uganda)

Top scorer: Oscar Wamalwa(Kenya with 3goals)

Fair play award: Uganda