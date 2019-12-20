Egyptian Premier League moneybags, Pyramids FC have sacked former Cranes coach, Sebastien Desabre as their coach after being in charge of the team for only five months.

The Frenchman was appointed as coach in July after leaving the Uganda national team job after the AFCON exit.

However, barely six months since his appointment, Desabre has been sacked due to a string of poor results in the Egyptian Premier League.

Pyramids are 7th in the league with 12 points from eight games so far played, a performance which has not excited his bosses.

The latest loss came on Tuesday when they lost 2-3 to El Gouna at home to ensure the Cairo –based team has not won a game since October.

This state of affairs has thrown fans and management into frustration about the path the team is taking and eventually leading to Desabre’s sacking.

Desabre confirmed the sacking on his twitter handle.

“As always, working in Egypt was an honor. Unfortunately, football is impatient and we have to accept it,” he posted.

“I wish good luck to the team for the next challenges. See you soon on the fields.”

However, despite this poor state of affairs at home, Pyramids under Desabre has performed well on the continent being on top of Group A in their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The team has six points after two games played.

Overall, Pyramids has this season played 21 games, won 14, drawn four and lost three.

Desabre now joins Micho Sredjovic, another former Cranes coach who was also shown the exit by another Egyptian Premier League team, Zamalek early this month.

Meanwhile, Pyramids has appointed former Al Ahly coach Abdel- Aziz Abdel- Shafy as the interim manager after Desabre’s departure.