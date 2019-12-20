Coca Cola has formed a partnership with Centre for Peace and Conflict Mitigation (CEPCOM), an NGO that’s leading the strides of collecting plastic waste to effect cooperation for purchasing sorted recycled bottles.

Environmental degradation is one of the biggest threats in the world. The degradation causes conflict and reduction in security; while conflict destroys the resources and services provided by the environment, which also compromises security.

With an estimate of at least 600 tones of plastic consumed everyday in Uganda and most of it disposed off irresponsibly, it is believed that more than half of it is used and disposed off in and around Kampala. At least 51% of plastic garbage in the city is left uncollected leading to sewage system clogging and the related dangers.

The Coca Cola Beverages Public Affairs and Communications Director Simon Kaheru noted, during the signing of the memorandum of association, “Food and beverage packaging is an important part of our modern lives, yet the world has a packaging problem, which we as Coca Cola have a responsibility to help solve. Clearly, plastics is a significant global challenge. Our commitment Is to invest in our planet and our packaging, to help make the world’s packaging problem a thing of the past, focusing on PET plastics.”

He explained the importance of the partnership in achieving this goal, “We want to support the government’s environmental management objectives by making recycling more accessible for everybody to get involved.”

Kuteesa Stephen, the executive director of CEPCOM said that the partnership is crucial to attain reasonable positive impact from plastic bottles. He also mentioned the impact of their business to women empowerment.

“Today’s engagement with Century Bottling Company is so important to CEPCOM efforts geared towards completing the cycle of sustainable plastic waste management through recycling. Century Bottling comes at a time when partnership is crucial to attain reasonable positive impact from plastic bottle waste collection and women economic empowerment. We therefore look forward to fruitful engagements and partnership.”

“At CEPCOM Uganda, garbage recycling is equated to mean: women economic empowerment, school fees, daily food and a sustainable pathway to ensuring the health of our lovely earth. We work with communities especially women to collect used plastic bottles to preserve our environment as well as creating a source of income.”

“We have different women-manned collection centres within Makindye Sabaggabo Municipality besides the women working at the operation site here. These women work diligently to preserve mother earth as they earn a living. Our target as CEPCOM is to elevate communities’ obligation through responsible waste disposal and management complemented with activities that improve their general well fare.”