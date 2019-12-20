Brig. Richard Otto has been appointed as the new UPDF contingent commander in Somalia to replace Brig.Michael Kabango.

The handover function presided over by the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu at the UPDF AMISOM headquarters in Somalia.

“Thank you for making UPDF proud and raising the Ugandan flag high,” Lt. Gen.Elwelu said of Brig. Kabango’s one year of service in Somalia.

The Commander Land Forces also applauded Brig.Otto upon his new appointment and pledged to support him.

“You have not lobbied for this appointment. It’s your competence and experience UPDF leadership based on, to appoint you. We shall support you to succeed,” he said, urging him to have teamwork with his junior commanders.

Elwelu encouraged the new UPDF contingent commander to stand firm and strong in order to effectively handle the challenges ahead of him.

“You have to work hard and understand Alshabab dynamics.”

The outgoing contingent commander applauded the army leadership, AMISOM and staff for guidance and support accorded to him that he said enabled him complete the mission assigned to him a year ago.

He, however, advised his successor to always follow the Standing Operating Procedures and work as a team.

The incoming contingent commander, Brig.Otto also applauded the UPDF leadership for appointing him to take over the mantle of the Ugandan army in Somalia.

He implored his Principle Staff officers to work together and maintain good discipline in order to succeed.

Brig.Otto congratulated predecessor, for a job well done in consolidating UPDF achievements in Somalia since 2007 and promised to start from where he had stopped.

The function was attended by the Ugandan Defence Attache to Somalia Brig. Lucky Kidega, Battle Group 27 Commander Col Sam Kosiya Kutesa, Battle Group 26 commander Col. Topher Magino, Battle Group 29 Commander Col Edward Kaddu, Chief Administration Officer Col. Elvis Byamukama, Commanding Officers, Component Commanders and heads of departments at the contingent headquarters.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops in Somalia under the AMISOM in 2007 and by then, the UPDF was controlling less than 10% of the battered capital Mogadishu, the biggest part being in the hands of the Al Shabaab insurgents.

UPDF’s deployment demystified the saying that AMISOM was a “dead on arrival” mission before opening the way for other countries to send armies in Somalia.

The Ugandan troops control the largest area after being deployed in Sector One in Benadir,(has 16 districts) Banadir, and Lower Shabelle regions having pushed Al Shabaab militants for over 200km away from Mogadishu city.

UPDF remains the largest contingent in AMISOM with more than 6000 troops.