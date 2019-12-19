A fatal accident occurred today morning along Mbarara-Masaka highway leading to the death of three people.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region publ;ic relations officer, a Range Rover registration number UAM 338Y rammed into a boda boda at Biharwe which was carrying two people.

“All the occupants of both the motor vehicle and motorcycle who are three in number died on the spot

All bodies have been taken to Mbarara Regional referral hospital mortuary,” Kasasira said.

The two occupants of the motorcycle have not been identified while the driver of the Ranger Rover is a one Frank Rweranga.

“The cause of accident has not been established as yet but investigations are still ongoing. We urge all motorists to remain vigilant on the road, avoid speeding especially during this festive season.