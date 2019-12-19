Police in Ntungamo has started investigating circumstances under which a police officer shot himself dead through the head.

According to the Rwizi region Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, Constable Ben Langoya,34, turned the gun on himself over unknown reasons on Thursday morning.

“The officer attached to the Field Force Unit in Ntungamo shot himself and on visiting the scene, the deceased was found in a sitting position leaning against the wall with a deep gunshot wound on the head,”Kasasira said.

According to police, the deceased’s rifle was found placed on his chest with a bullet in the chamber and a magazine containing 20 other bullets.

“One bullet was found on the floor and together with a cartridge. The body was taken to Itojo hospital mortuary for postmortem. »

Police also said that scenes of crime officers on close examination noticed that the deceased could have placed the gun’s muzzle in his mouth and shot himself.

Statements recorded from witnesses including his son and neighbours indicated that they had heard a gunshot.

The number of police officers shooting themselves dead have been on the increase in the past few years.

It was also reported that government had mulled a move to have all police officers checked to ascertain their mental status.