The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga was forced to adjourn the Wednesday Parliamentary sitting and summon the Minister for Defence Adolf Mwesigye for the increasing atrocities inflicted on the fishing Communities by some UPDF officers.

But in the same sitting before, the legislators questioned the manner in which the Minister for Security General Elly Tumwine demeaned the stature of his fellow general, Charles Angina, in public.

Legislators hailing from the fishing communities indicated their dissatisfaction with the violation of people’s rights that involves torture of the fishermen and extortion of businessmen dealing in fish.

The MPs indicated that their discussions with the president, resolutions of parliament among other moves, have all yielded nothing.

Some legislators had also wanted to move a motion to suspend the 10 UPDF Legislators accusing them of failing to handle the matter at their respective commands.

This forced Kadaga to adjourn the sitting and to summon the minister of Defence Adolf Mwesigye to explain the unbecoming behavior of some UPDF officers.

The legislators also questioned the manner in which the Minister for Security General Elly Tumwine demeaned the stature of his fellow general Angina in public.

Tumwine dressed down Angina in Muyenga last week over a land wrangle that involves businessman Godfrey Kirumira.