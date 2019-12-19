The Minister of State for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo has called upon member states of the United Nations to implement the UN Security Council 1325 resolution on women, peace and Security.

The resolution aims to prevent iolations of women`s rights, to support women`s participation in peace negotiations and in post-conflict reconstruction, and to protect women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence.

Mutuuzo made the call during a high level meeting on women, peace and security held in Entebbe.

The UN passed the resolution in the year 2000.

Minister Peace Mutuuzo noted that in Uganda, issues to do with women and peace have been ongoing and can be traced back during the historical perspective of women’s mobilization, advocacy and participation in various peace and security processes which were largely informal even before the development of the national action plan (NAP) in 2008.

Mutuuzo noted that society groups, progress in legislation and improved efforts to combat Gender Based Violence (GBV) but however this move has been hampered by number of factors including lack of participation by government actors and inadequate funding among other things.

Shitaye Minale, the deputy speaker of house of peoples ‘representatives, federal republic of Ethiopia as well as a member of IGAD women, peace and security forum (IWPSF) board noted that though there is established board members from each member country (representing executive, legislature and judiciary), there is no mechanism of the forum at national level.

On the other hand, Bokhari Gaanem, the Ambassador of Sudan to Uganda, hailed IGAD member states for the job done in promotion of overall peace and security trends in the Horn of Africa.