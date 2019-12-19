President Museveni will early next year lead veterans, youth and well-wishers in a 60mile (100km) symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district to celebrate freedom fighters heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

“The trek which should be on foot, should remind the elderly but also to sensitize the younger people, including the Bazukulu, the heroic exertions of the freedom fighters who were doing for no pay, no reward – just for patriotism, (mwooyo gwa Uganda),” Museveni has said in a statement issued by his Senior Press Secretary, Don Wanyama.

The symbolic trek, according to Wanyama, has been code named “Africa Kwetu” and will start on January 6 and will last three days to January 9.

It is hoped that the trekkers will cover between 15 – 20 miles per day before breaking in the evening over a bon-fire where the President and other veterans will address the trekkers about Uganda’s liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organisations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement.

The youth, according to Wanyama, will have an opportunity to field questions, interact, see (via historic clips on large screens) and hear from those who sacrificed during the trek.

The Trek organised by the NRA Archives Unit headed by the President’s Senior Advisor/NRA Alice Kaboyo comes 20 years after he did the same trek in 1999.

“Next year’s trek will culminate into building a historic NRA Museum at Kanyara in Nakaseke district.”

According to Wanyama, various individuals and corporate organisations from around the country have already registered for the trek that will involve various war veterans.

President Museveni early this month led Ugandans and government officials into another walk to reinvigorate government’s efforts to fight corruption.