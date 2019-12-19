A section of members of Parliament have asked President Museveni to call to discipline the minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine after he was captured on video dressing down the Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Gen. Charles Angina.

The fire spitting legislators led by Elijah Okupa of Kasilo County argue that the manner in which Gen. Tumwine slammed his fellow General Angina in public was uncalled for something that was challenged by other legislators in support of the actions of Gen. Tumwine.

Citing the manner in which the Minister treated his fellow General Charles Angina at Muyenga, the legislators say it’s high time for the appointing authority and the commander in Chief President Museveni took serious action on the conduct of Gen. Tumwine who they say he has become untouchable.

However Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa said civilians should stop meddling into the affairs of the UPDF something that angered both the legislators and the speaker.

But according to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire the matter will be handled according to the UPDF method of operation.