The State House land department on Wednesday intervened in the land wrangle involving city businessman, Godfrey Kirumira and Mulago medic, Dr. Ben Khingi.

The contentious land row recently turned rowdy when Kirumira was assaulted by UPDF soldiers and later, the same saw Gen. Elly Tumwine confront Lt.Gen.Charles Angina for using the army the matter.

On Wednesday, the Private Secretary to the President on land matters, Mariam Namayanja led a team of surveyors from State House and those from the two warring parties to open up boundaries for the two plots of land in a bid to settle the matter.

“The three surveyors agreed on these findings but the two landlords agreed to solve the matter amicably. I am confident the two neighbours will sit and agree on what to do next as a way of solving the matter.”

Speaking shortly after the survey, Kirumira said both parties are going to negotiate and see how to resolve the matter amicably.

“We all brought surveyors and did a joint survey. We have to accept the outcome. We are going to sit as neighbours and see what to do next,”Kirumira said.

Dr.Khingi re echoed the same statements, saying they are ready to sit and resolve the matter.

“I am going to negotiate with my neighbour and see the outcome. The current position is that we have engaged with professionals and have got guidance. We are going to sit and reach a cordial arrangement basing on what the technical persons found out,”Dr.Kihingi said.

“The situation has now been diffused and the outcome of the negotiations will be communicated.”

Enter Angina

The matter recently saw deputy coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Lt. Gen. Charles Angina get involved in the land row prompting members of the public to question the circumstances.

This was after his face-off with security Minister, Gen.Elly Tumwine.

On Wednesday, when journalists inquired to find out the relationship between Dr.Khingi and Lt.Gen.Angina, they were told that the latter was a tenant at the former’s house.

“In September, Dr.Khingi signed a tenancy agreement with Lt.Gen.Angina for the said property. Given the dictates of his military profession and in consistency with the security standards for his senior rank, the tenancy agreement was incumbent upon the realization of specific security measures including provision of adequate road access to the property and erection of a perimeter wall as the first line of safety,” said Joseph Ossiya, the spokesperson for Dr.Ben,Khingi.

Ossiya explained that Angina got involved in the matter because he rented Dr.Khingi’s property and as he tried to do renovations including erection of a perimeter and it is from here that the row started.

Lt.Gen.Charles Angina was therefore present during the boundary opening in Muyenga on Wednesday.