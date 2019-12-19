Kampala Capital City Authority has outlined next year’s plan to rid the city of traffic jam, noise pollution and garbage.

The plan was on Wednesday unveiled by the acting executive director, Andrew Kitaka as he marked one year since he took over control of the city after the resignation of Jennifer Musisi.

Kitaka said they have achieved so many milestones within what was set out to be done by the authority.

He however conceded that a lot of what has been done was started by his predecessor Jennifer Musisi.

He cited challenges of unbearable traffic, bad roads, garbage, noise pollution among others.

Kitaka announced that discussions are underway to introduce high capacity transport buses and further improvement in passenger railway transport.

“We are soon concluding discussion with companies interested in providing buses. We are also working with Uganda Railway Corporation to reintroduce the passenger railway transport, what we used to called (Kayoola),”he said.

He noted that if these services are expanded from Mukono, Luzira and Bujjuko where the railway line exits, it will have a tremendous impact on the number of people travelling by road.

He also cited the challenges of noise pollution by bars, churches and nightclubs.

He said that another problem in Kampala city is unregistered bodaboda which he said are not being registered but will be put in the gazetted place and stop them from accessing some parts of the city.