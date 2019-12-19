Following its announcement of the non-expiry of their data bundles, MTN Uganda is not relenting on its push to take advantage of the festive season.

The telecom company is sinking Shs 100 million in support of four major congregations at the end of year cross over prayers in Namboole stadium and three other places

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Kampala, Martin Sebuliba, the MTN marketing manager Kampala central said the company will support various churches in organising and thanksgiving prayer that have become a permanent fixture on the country season calendar.

The supported churches include Kiwamirembe new year prayer celebrations, Bishop Kiganda New Year celebrations at old Kampala, Pastor Bugembe New Year celebrations in Nansana and Passover celebrations speaherheded by Pastor Joseph Sserwadda.

