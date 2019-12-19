MultiChoice Uganda has announced a new promotion in which they will pay school fees for customers’ children for both DStv and GOtv .

Speaking during the launch at the company headquarters in Kololo, Collin Asiimwe, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said the promotion will ensure subscribers enjoy the festive season without the January worries of paying school fees.

“We know families might not enjoy the festive season because they are thinking of paying school fees. Many of them most times don’t pay-tv subscription because they are saving money for school fees. With this promotion, we want to take pressures off our subscribers so they can enjoy the festive season,”Asiimwe said on Thursday morning.

According to Joan Ssemanda Kizza, the company’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, the campaign will see customers who pay their December and January subscriptions in time will be the ones eligible for the promotion.

She said that 50 customers will each receive school fees worth shs500,000 and that the promotion will be carried throughout the country.

“To stand a chance to win school fees in the promotion, customers who subscribe or reconnect their DStv or GOtv for a period of two months(January and December) will be entered into a draw for the promotion. Winners will be selected on a weekly basis and be rewarded starting January 6, 2020 until January 31, 2020,”Kizza said.

She noted that a total of shs100 million will be won in school fees, whereas shs20 million will be worth scholastic materials for both DStv and GOtv customers.

“The promotion will run across all bouquets and packages,” Collin Asiimwe added.