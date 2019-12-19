The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President accusing him of abusing the power of the presidency to benefit himself politically and then obstructing Congress as it investigated his actions.

On a nearly straight party-line vote, the Democrat-controlled House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump, a Republican, making him only the third U.S. president to be impeached in the country’s 243-year history.

Trump, who has scoffed at the impeachment allegations and assailed Democrats for pursuing it, now will likely face a trial in January in the Senate. But the Republican majority in the chamber is highly likely to acquit him, leaving voters to decide Trump’s fate as he seeks a second term in the White House in next November’s national election.

The White House released a statement shortly after the vote, which said, “Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation.” It called the actions a “sham impeachment.”

The statement added, “The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

House Speaker opened hours of debate, telling lawmakers that Trump, by pressing Ukraine to investigate one of his chief 2020 Democratic rivals, former Vice President , and then standing in the way of a congressional investigation, “gave us no choice” but to pursue his impeachment.

“If we do not act,” she said, “we would be derelict in our duty. Today we are here to defend democracy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.

Republican Congressman Doug Collins, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, dismissed Pelosi’s assessment of Trump, contending Democrats have wanted to impeach Trump since he was elected three years ago. Now, Collins said, rather than the House impeaching Trump less than a year before he seeks re-election in 2020, it should be “a matter for the voters” to decide his fate.

“The president did nothing wrong,” Collins said, in pushing Ukrainian President to open the Biden investigation at the same time Trump was withholding $391 million in military aid Kyiv wanted to help pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Georgia congressman rejected Democratic claims that Trump engaged in a reciprocal quid pro quo — blocking the military assistance until he got the Biden investigation — because “nothing was ever done to get the money,” with Trump dispatching the aid in September without Zelenskiy launching a Biden probe.