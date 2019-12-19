The outgoing minister of Works and Transport, Monica Ntege Azuba on Wednesday handed over office to Gen Katumba Wamala, her successor.

Azuba said her departure from the ministerial job was in line with the request she had tendered with the appointing authority through the Prime Minister.

“Some people have been asking me why I am in a hurry to hand over and I thought I should clarify this. Before this ,I had applied for a leave because of another personal assignment and it was approved by the Prime Minister,”she said.

She also said she had a chat with president Museveni who also granted her permission to carry on with her assignment.

She cited a number of achievements during her tenure which include the revival of Uganda Airlines, ensuring that all districts receive road equipment and the improvement of the ministry budget among others.

“The roads are many and they are functioning. The Standard Gauge Railway is coming. We are sure the funds will be set aside. We need to improve on water transport. I am very happy that my successor is very familiar with the sector and he has shown enthusiasm in working,”she said.

She thanked President Museveni for the opportunity to serve in the position she held for three and half years.

Gen. Katumba Wamala applauded his former boss (Azuba) for building a homely working environment.

“Some people drag their feet to go to work because of the kind of environment they are working in but your way of handling people was good and we are going to encourage this,” he said.

He pledged his commitment to ensure that the transport sector improves in the country.

“I have no doubt that the team you are leaving behind definitely will not allow this ministry to sink. Please don’t take advantage of me of not being a technical person and I know none of you will do that,”he said referring to the technical people in the ministry.