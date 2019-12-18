Former Presidential aspirant in the 2016 general elections Professor Venansius Baryamureeba has said that the opposition cannot even claim 30 percent in the upcoming general elections of 2021.

Baryamureeba participated in the 2016 presidential elections where he commanded 52,798 total votes which were 0.54% and finished fifth in an election that had eight candidates running up for the highest seat in the country.

Appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Baryamureeba said that the opposition in Uganda is very weak and can’t stop incumbent President Museveni from winning the election again in 2021.

Baryamureeba notes that not even fronting one candidate can help them win.

“The issue of opposition in Uganda is that it is weak. When I look at them, even rallying behind one candidate won’t do much. We can participate as opposition, but I don’t expect any of them to even win 30% in the 2021 general elections,” Baryamureeba said in part.

Baryamureeba noted that the 2016 biggest opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is now even much weaker due to the split up that happened earlier this year with Major General Mugisha Muntu leaving the Party to form Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) where he acts as the National Director.

Baryamureeba said that musician turned legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has eaten up the space of FDC in Kampala and they will be looking for a comeback now other than to dominate.

Baryamureeba also used the same platform to announce that he is no longer independent like he was in the run-up to the 2016 general elections but rather National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaning.

Baryamureeba backed President Museveni to win in 2021 saying that he has structures on the ground and miles ahead of the opposition in Uganda.